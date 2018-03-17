Spring declared as Tokyo spots season’s first cherry blossoms

Spring officially arrived in Tokyo on Saturday as the Meteorological Agency declared the start of the cherry blossom season, prompting viewers to party under the trees with cherry-related items flooding the capital.
Forecasters watching trees at Yasukuni Shrine said the city’s first blossoms had appeared, marking the beginning of two weeks in which Tokyo’s parks, temple grounds, schools and streets will explode in shakes of pink and white.
The Meteorological Agency said this year’s first blossoms appeared nine days earlier than average.
“Warm temperatures in late February and early March hastened the growth of buds,” an agency official told reporters to the cheers of visitors at the war-related shrine in central Tokyo.
The story hit the headlines with Jiji Press reporting it as breaking news, while weather-forecasting companies compete to give the most accurate prediction on when major cities will see their first blossoms.
The trees in Tokyo will be in full bloom in about a week’s time, turning parks into huge picnic areas where friends, family and colleagues gather for sometimes raucous, alcohol-fueled celebrations that can last for hours.
Restaurants scrambled to offer special delicacies inspired by cherry blossoms while beverage firms launched seasonal soft drinks and beer with packaging featuring the blossom.
Cafeterias and bars are serving cherry-flavored sweets and cocktails.
Trees in several western cities are already in bloom, while the north will see the flowers as late as May.