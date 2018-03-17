Spring declared as Tokyo spots season’s first cherry blossoms

Spring officially arrived in Tokyo on Saturday as the Meteorological Agency declared the start of the cherry blossom season, prompting viewers to party under the trees with cherry-related items flooding the capital.

Forecasters watching trees at Yasukuni Shrine said the city’s first blossoms had appeared, marking the beginning of two weeks in which Tokyo’s parks, temple grounds, schools and streets will explode in shakes of pink and white.

The Meteorological Agency said this year’s first blossoms appeared nine days earlier than average.

“Warm temperatures in late February and early March hastened the growth of buds,” an agency official told reporters to the cheers of visitors at the war-related shrine in central Tokyo.

The story hit the headlines with Jiji Press reporting it as breaking news, while weather-forecasting companies compete to give the most accurate prediction on when major cities will see their first blossoms.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES 37% of Japanese public wants to know name of next era by year's end: survey A recent survey shows 37.1 percent of the public believes the name of the era to be launched by Crown Prince Naruhito's accession to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019 should be announced by the e... The other side of crime: 'Victims left behind' The 1995 Aum sarin gas attacks in Tokyo laid the foundations for the creation of support networks to help protect those affected by the incidentOn the morning of March 20, 1995, Kazuo Asakawa had g... Japan struggles to overcome its groping problem A group of men boarded the women-only car of the Chiyoda Line subway in Tokyo during the morning commute on Feb. 16 as a fo...

The trees in Tokyo will be in full bloom in about a week’s time, turning parks into huge picnic areas where friends, family and colleagues gather for sometimes raucous, alcohol-fueled celebrations that can last for hours.

Restaurants scrambled to offer special delicacies inspired by cherry blossoms while beverage firms launched seasonal soft drinks and beer with packaging featuring the blossom.

Cafeterias and bars are serving cherry-flavored sweets and cocktails.

Trees in several western cities are already in bloom, while the north will see the flowers as late as May.