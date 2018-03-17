37% of public wants to know next era’s name by year’s end: survey

A recent survey shows 37.1 percent of the public believes the name of the era to be launched by Crown Prince Naruhito’s accession to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019 should be announced by the end of this year.

In the survey, conducted by Jiji Press over four days through Monday, 32.9 percent said the best time would be after the start of 2019 but before Feb. 24, when the ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito’s enthronement will be held. Another 19.5 percent supported making the announcement after the ceremony.

The Emperor is set to abdicate on April 30 next year, which will close the Heisei Era. The next day, Crown Prince Naruhito will claim the throne and a new era will begin.

The government is considering releasing the era name after Feb. 24.

The interview-based survey covered 2,000 people 18 or older across Japan and drew valid responses from 61.4 percent.