FBI descends on site where Civil War gold is rumored to be buried

A 155-year-old legend about buried federal gold appears to have caught the attention of the FBI.

Dozens of FBI agents, along with Pennsylvania state officials and members of a treasure-hunting group, trekked this past week to a remote site where local lore has it that a Civil War gold shipment was lost or hidden during the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg.

The treasure-hunting group Finders Keepers has long insisted it found the gold buried in a state forest at Dents Run, about 135 miles (217 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, but said the state wouldn’t allow it to dig.

The FBI has refused to say why it was at the site Tuesday, revealing only that it was conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. Finders Keepers owner Dennis Parada said Friday he was under FBI orders not to talk.

LATEST WORLD STORIES Baby Donald Trump causes a stir in Afghanistan Donald Trump flops over his baby walker and rolls it around his family's modest home in Kabul, blissfully unaware of the turmoil his "infidel" name is causing in the deeply conservative Muslim coun... ProPublica leads media into correction of murky CIA story The news organization ProPublica issued a detailed correction of a story about Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's choice for the next CIA director, and the waterboarding of a detainee the year a... Betting side puts odds on H.R. McMaster to exit the Trump White House next U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster is most likely the next official to leave the Trump administration following a string of firings and resignations, according to a betting website that p...

Historians have cast doubt on the claim that a shipment of gold was lost on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.

Depending on who is doing the telling, the shipment had either 26 or 52 gold bars, each weighing 50 pounds (23 kilograms), meaning it would be worth about $27 million or $55 million today.

In an older post on the Finders Keepers website, Parada said his group found the likely burial site using a high-powered metal detector. But he said the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has refused to allow the group to dig.

A department spokesman said Friday that the group previously asked to excavate the site but elected not to pay a required $15,000 bond. The spokesman referred comment on Tuesday’s activity to the FBI.