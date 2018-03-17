U.S. military unlikely to pay family over killing by base worker

The U.S. military appears unlikely to pay compensation to the family of a Japanese woman killed in Okinawa Prefecture in 2016 by a U.S. base worker, it has been learned.

In December, Kenneth Shinzato, 34, was sentenced to life in prison by the Naha District Court for the murder of the woman, then 20, in the city of Uruma. He has appealed the ruling.

In January, the court ordered Shinzato to pay compensation to the family, but he does not have the financial means to make such a payment, a court filing seen Friday has shown.

The Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement says Japan has the right to demand compensation for illegal acts by U.S. military personnel even when they are not performing official duties.

If offenders are financially unable to pay compensation, the U.S. government is required to make the payments instead. But the U.S. military maintains that the rules do not apply in this case because Shinzato was an employee of a private company when he committed the crime.