Board of Audit to re-examine Moritomo land plot scandal documents

The Board of Audit has said it will re-examine the favoritism scandal centering around school operator Moritomo Gakuen, following the revelation of alterations to related documents by the Finance Ministry.

The board will carry out a fresh investigation based on discussions in the Diet, President Teruhiko Kawato told a House of Councilors’ Budget Committee meeting Friday.

The government sold a state-owned plot of land in Osaka Prefecture at a huge discount to the school operator in 2016. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie, was once appointed honorary principal of an elementary school that Moritomo Gakuen planned to build on the plot.

The board last year examined the land deal, using altered documents provided by the ministry.

Announcing the outcome of the probe last November, the board said it could not find any convincing information to justify the ¥800-million discount.

During the investigation, the board learned about the existence of two sets of documents, as it received the original documents from the transport ministry.

But the board did not view the existence of the two as important, because it did not doubt the Finance Ministry’s explanation that the papers it submitted was the final version.

During the re-examination, the board will look at the original documents.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that a drilling survey report on waste buried in the land may have been falsified. The cost to dispose of the waste was cited by the Finance Ministry as the reason for the huge discount.

The board is likely to check this point as well.