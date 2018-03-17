Komeito looking at minimum ¥8,000 admission fee for casinos

Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to call for an admission fee of at least ¥8,000 for planned casinos, according to a report.

The proposal, designed to put Japanese casino admission fees at least on a par with Singapore’s, is included in a draft interim report by a Komeito project team to discuss a bill needed to introduce casinos as part of so-called integrated resorts in Japan. Singapore charges about ¥8,000, while a Japanese government plan calls for a fee of ¥2,000.

The report, seen Friday, also said the number of integrated resorts should be limited to two or three locations in Japan.

The government plans to submit the bill to the current Diet session, which ends in June.

The LDP has drawn up a draft report that envisions lower casino admission fees and four to five integrated resorts nationwide, apparently taking into consideration municipalities and integrated resort operators hoping for big economic benefits.

Meanwhile, the Komeito draft places greater emphasis on gambling addiction countermeasures, again showing differences between the two parties on the matter.

“It’s extremely important to gain understanding from a wide range of Japanese people by introducing casino restrictions in the world’s best standards,” the Komeito draft said.

The Komeito draft backs a government plan to limit casino entries by Japanese people to three times a week and 10 times per month. The LDP wants an easier rule.

The draft also supports the government’s proposal to restrict the maximum floor space of a casino to 15,000 sq. meters.

The LDP and Komeito are expected to launch full-fledged discussions on the issue next week to form a consensus as the ruling bloc.

The introduction of the planned bill by the government is expected to be delayed until April or later, with the two parties’ discussions likely to take time.