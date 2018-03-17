Japanese team to simulate living on Mars in U.S.

A Japanese nonprofit organization has said that it will send a third team of staff members to a facility in Utah designed to simulate manned Mars missions.

The seven-member team from the Mars Society Japan will carry out experiments at the Mars Desert Research Station between March 24 and April 8, the nonprofit said Friday.

The experiments such as air observations and plant cultivation are intended to examine challenges expected to arise from living on Mars.

The team will be led by Yusuke Murakami, a former member of a Japanese Antarctic research expedition.