Coincheck to stop handling three virtual currencies that give owners anonymity

Cryptocurrency exchange operator Coincheck Inc. is expected to stop handling three virtual currencies that provide high levels of anonymity to users, it has been learned.

Coincheck, which lost a total of ¥58 billion in NEM virtual currency in a hack, now recognizes the high risk that the three currencies are used in money-laundering transactions, informed sources said Friday.

The three are Monero, which trades under the symbol XMR, Zcash under the symbol ZEC, and Dash under the symbol DASH.

The recipients of funds in these currencies cannot be identified on their blockchains. This makes it easier to engage in money laundering with those currencies than with Bitcoin, NEM and other currencies.

In particular, some industry experts say North Korea has been using Monero to obtain foreign currency funds.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES Trump's possible China tariffs spark trade war fears at home U.S. President Donald Trump is considering sweeping tariffs on imports from China, with an announcement possible as early as next week. And that has industry groups and some lawmakers scrambling to... Toys 'R' Us said targeting Chinese funds for potential $1 billion deal in Asia Toys "R" Us Inc.'s creditors are pushing for a better deal for the Asian business. The unprofitable company, currently aiming to wind down its U.S. operations, has asked for nonbinding bi... Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes 76% plunge to $2,800 The tea leaves don't bode well for Bitcoin. Traders who look for future price direction in chart patterns are finding more indicators suggesting the world's largest digital currency may have fur...

Coincheck is considering buying the currencies from customers who hold them at fixed prices and accepting transfers of the currencies from Coincheck accounts whose owners are fully identified, the sources said.

Coincheck has been waiting to be registered as a cryptocurrency exchange under the revised payment services law since it submitted its application to the Financial Services Agency in September last year.

FSA screenings are taking time to complete, partly because Coincheck handles digital currencies which are anonymous.

After the hack in January, Coincheck suspended fund withdrawals from customer accounts and trading in cryptocurrencies through its system. The company on Monday resumed cryptocurrency trading, excluding Monero, Zcash and Dash.