Kim Jong Un proves more popular than Abe in South Korea, survey finds

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is less popular than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in South Korea, a survey has shown.

In the Gallup Korea survey released Friday, 5 percent of respondents voiced positive views of Abe, less than the 10 percent who said they had a good impression of Kim.

Respondents who had negative impressions of Abe came in at 89 percent, exceeding the 83 percent who felt the same way toward Kim.

The survey, conducted over three days from Tuesday, covered some 1,000 people aged 19 and older.

U.S. President Donald Trump garnered a positive rating by 24 percent of respondents, but had an unfavorability rating of 67 percent. Chinese President Xi Jinping was popular with 19 percent of those surveyed, while 66 percent voiced negative views of him. Russian President Vladimir Putin received a favorable rating by 13 percent of respondents, while 68 percent said they had a negative impression of him.

LATEST POLITICS STORIES Komeito looking at minimum ¥8,000 admission fee for casinos Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to call for an admission fee of at least ¥8,000 for planned casinos, according to a report. The p... Moritomo scandal threatens Osaka leaders too "A man once thoroughly endued with these three qualities of lying, impudence, and ingratitude will, I believe, scarce want any other titles to preferment and grandeur." — Henry... U.S. military unlikely to pay family over killing by base worker The U.S. military appears unlikely to pay compensation to the family of a Japanese woman killed in Okinawa Prefecture in 2016 by a U.S. base worker, it has been learned. In December, Kenneth Shi...

The proportion of respondents who held Abe in high regard has remained at around 3 percent to 6 percent in four surveys conducted since August 2013, while those who did not view him favorably has stood at 89 percent to 90 percent.

With an inter-Korean summit scheduled for April and a meeting between Trump and Kim likely to be held by the end of May, the survey also examined the public’s attitude toward the North Korean nuclear crisis.

Asked whether Pyongyang’s apparent policy shift represented a real change, 53 percent of respondents said this was the case, up from 28 percent in the previous survey in January, and 34 percent said it has not, down from 65 percent in the same survey.

Still, the survey also showed that South Korean people are largely unconvinced that North Korea will ultimately part with its nuclear weapons program. Just 22 percent of respondents said they believed the North would give up its program, up from 6 percent, and 64 percent said it was never give it up, down from 90 percent.