Japanese Cabinet’s support rate slides below disapproval rate to land at 39% in latest poll

Public support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet has plunged 9.4 points since February and now sits at 39.3 percent, leaving it short of the disapproval rate for the first time in five months, an opinion poll showed Friday.

It is also the first time in five months that the support rate has fallen short of 40 percent.

The disapproval rate meanwhile has surged 8.5 points to reach 40.4 percent, according to the poll conducted by Jiji Press over four days through Monday.

The results reflect public disillusionment over the Finance Ministry’s manipulation of official documents related to the huge discount school operator Moritomo Gakuen received from the government on a plot of land for a new school.

Abe’s wife, Akie, promoted Moritomo Gaken and had been its honorary principal until the scandal broke.

The Abe administration is expected to face stiff headwinds as the opposition camp steps up its inquiries into the favoritism scandal and pressures Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso to step down over the scandal, analysts said.

The document-tampering scandal looks certain to slow Abe’s quest to amend the Constitution and his pursuit of a third straight term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the LDP leadership election this autumn, they said.

The interview-based poll covered 2,000 people aged 18 or over across Japan and drew valid responses from 61.4 percent.

Approval topped disapproval among respondents between 18 and 49.

LATEST POLITICS STORIES Two SDF officers from Japan commit suicide after returning from South Sudan Two Self-Defense Forces officers have committed suicide after returning home from the U.N.'s peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, the government said Friday. The government released the informat... South Korean President Moon Jae-in agrees over phone to help Abe resolve abduction issue amid Nor... The government said on Friday that South Korean President Moon Jae-in had promised to help Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resolve the issue of Japanese abducted by North Korea and agreed to keep maxi... Cancer researcher sets up web portal for Japan's smoke-free eateries With Japan still reluctant to ban smoking in eateries and bars outright, a cancer researcher has launched a website to make it easier to find those few establishments that have declared themselves ...

By contrast, disapproval surpassed approval among those in their 50s or older.

By gender, the approval and disapproval rates stood at 42.1 percent and 40.7 percent, respectively, among men, and at 36.3 percent and 40.2 percent, respectively, among women.

Asked why they support the Abe Cabinet, with multiple answers allowed, 19.4 percent said there is no other suitable person for prime minister, 8.8 percent said they trust him and 8.3 percent said Abe has leadership skills.

Among those who do not support the Cabinet, the ratio of people who said they cannot trust Abe surged 8.8 points to 25.2 percent, while 17.3 percent said they expect nothing from the Cabinet and 14.1 percent said they do not support its policies.

The LDP’s support rate declined to 25.2 percent, down 3.3 points. Komeito, its coalition partner, got 2.9 percent support.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan received support from 5.3 percent, up 1.1 points, while the Japanese Communist Party got 2.6 percent, the Democratic Party got 1.2 percent and Kibo no To (Party of Hope) got 0.5 percent.

The ratio of respondents who said they do not support any particular political party totaled 58.3 percent.

The poll also showed that 66.3 percent said they think Nobuhisa Sagawa, who was head of the Finance Ministry’s Financial Bureau when the documents in question were doctored, should be summoned again to the Diet to explain the matter, more than triple the 21.7 percent who said they see no need to do so.

Also in the poll, 26.6 percent said they support passing the controversial work-style reform bills being pushed by Abe’s government during the ongoing Diet session through June 20, compared with 44.7 percent who do not. The result apparently reflects the discovery of multiple data flaws in a labor ministry survey on work time that played a key role in setting the details laid out in the bills.