Two SDF officers from Japan commit suicide after returning from South Sudan

Two Self-Defense Forces officers have committed suicide after returning home from the U.N.’s peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, the government said Friday.

The government released the information in response to a question from House of Representatives lawmaker Tomoko Abe of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

In the written answer adopted at the day’s Cabinet meeting, the government said it recognizes that there was no link between the officers’ deaths and their work during the U.N. mission in the war-torn country.

A total of 3,943 SDF officers participated in the mission between November 2011 and last month. None died during the operations.