Dollar slips below ¥105.70 in Tokyo amid latest tremors in Trump’s team

The dollar dropped below ¥105.70 in late Friday trading in Tokyo, chiefly reflecting investors’ concerns over the course of U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.65-66, down from ¥106.08-09 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.2317-2318, down from $1.2369-2369, and at ¥130.14-14, down from ¥131.22-23.

After rising to around ¥106.30 in early trading thanks to position-adjustment buying, the dollar fell to around ¥105.90 following a media report that Trump is planning to remove H.R. McMaster as national security adviser, market sources said.

In late trading, the dollar lost further ground as European investors moved to sell it on U.S. political risks.

“Risk-averse investors sold dollars for yen as uncertainties over the United States’ national security policy grew after the report on the possible dismissal of McMaster,” a think tank official said.

Investors refrained from buying the dollar as they are also concerned about other factors, including the Moritomo Gakuen favoritism scandal linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, market sources said.

“Market participants expect the dollar to stay weak against the yen for the time being,” a currency broker said.

“I’ll be keeping a close watch on a Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Buenos Aires and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting, both next week, as well as political situations at home and abroad,” an official at a Japanese bank said.