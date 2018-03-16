Tokyo stocks turn lower on yen’s firmness

Stocks turned lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, hurt by the yen’s rise against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 127.44 points, or 0.58 percent, to end at 21,676.51 after gaining 26.66 points Thursday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 6.97 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,736.63. It rose 0.39 point the previous day.

After opening firmer the key indexes soon lost steam, sinking into negative territory as the market encountered bouts of sales unleashed by the yen’s strengthening, brokers said.

Hit by selling, apparently by foreign investors, the market went down further in the afternoon with the Nikkei briefly giving up about 170 points, they said.

Stocks, however, recouped some of their losses toward the close thanks to buying on dips.

Friday’s setback came as a risk-off mood grew following a media report that U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to remove H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser, Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co., said.

“The (recent) series of departures of key aides to Trump increased uncertainty over his administration,” Hiwada said. Yen-buying grew amid worries about U.S. politics, battering Japanese stocks, he added.

Still, the market’s downside was underpinned by bargain hunting, an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm indicated.

Japanese stocks are seen as undervalued despite brisk corporate earnings, the official said, while noting that active buying was held in check prior to the weekend.

Losers far outnumbered winners 1,277 to 705 on the TSE’s first section, while 88 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.388 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.174 billion shares.

High-tech names Tokyo Electron Ltd., Screen Holdings Co., Kyocera Corp. and Murata Manufacturing Co. were downbeat after the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index continued to fall in New York on Thursday.

Other major losers included machine tool maker Mitsui High-tec Inc. and air conditioner manufacturer Daikin Industries Ltd.

By contrast, Ya-man Ltd. rose 6.62 percent after Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its target price for the health and beauty care products maker.

Parcel delivery service groups Yamato Holdings Co. and SG Holdings Co. also attracted purchases.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average dropped 200 points to 21,440.