Diet approves Haruhiko Kuroda’s second term at Bank of Japan

The Diet approved Haruhiko Kuroda for a second term as central bank governor on Friday, with a mandate to battle deflation and pep up the world’s third-biggest economy.

Both houses of the Diet swiftly confirmed Kuroda’s appointment, and that of his new deputies Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe, while lawmakers continued to focus on the controversial land deal linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife and finance ministry tampering of associated documents.

And with that, the guardians of monetary policy will settle back into running a stimulus program that’s pushed back deflation and weakened the yen — two of the most tangible benefits of Abenomics for Japanese businesses and the wider economy.

“Continuity at the BOJ is one of few good pieces of news out of Japan right now,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, a senior economist at NLI Research Institute.

Handpicked by Abe to steer the former economic powerhouse out of a dangerous cycle of falling prices, Kuroda has guided the key monetary plank of the prime minister’s vaunted economic policy.

Now 73, the ex-president of the Asian Development Bank is on course to become the longest-serving Bank of Japan governor if he completes a full second five-year term.

Kuroda took the helm in March 2013 with a mandate to deploy what was called a monetary “bazooka” to stoke life into the moribund economy.

He has overseen a policy of ultra-aggressive monetary easing, adopting in January 2016 the BOJ’s first-ever negative interest rate which effectively charged lenders to park their cash at the central bank.

The BOJ has also pledged to keep the yield on 10-year government bonds at around zero by buying as many as necessary.

However, Kuroda has failed in his mission to hit the inflation target of 2 percent — the most recent figure was 0.9 percent in January.

Critics also charge that his monetary easing has pushed down the value of the yen, making the recovery too export-led.

But he can point to more recent success on the economic front. Japan is currently enjoying its longest unbroken spell of quarterly growth since the bubble days of the late 1980s.

Market experts say that with inflationary shoots beginning to spring forth and the economy picking up, Kuroda’s greatest future challenge will be exiting the easing policy.

For now, Kuroda has pledged to maintain the current course.

“We need to persist with the monetary easing policy to realize the inflation target,” he said after the bank’s most recent meeting, adding that Japan is still “far away” from achieving the 2 percent goal.

“So we’re not in a situation where we can discuss the timing of exit policy.”

Economists said the government was sticking with a safe pair of hands while other global central banks weigh how to move safely away from monetary policies crafted amid the ruins of the subprime mortgage crisis.