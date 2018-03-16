Japan bans use of foreign trainees for nuclear decontamination work

The government on Friday announced a total ban on technical trainees from abroad carrying out work to decontaminate areas tainted with radioactive material.

The decision came after a Vietnamese trainee was recently found to have taken part in decontamination work in areas affected by the 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant without being given an adequate explanation by his employer.

Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a news conference that decontamination work goes against the purpose of the Technical Intern Training Program, which is meant to give foreign workers opportunities to acquire skills in Japan.

Companies and organizations applying for government approval of training plans will be asked to submit written pledges not to make trainees engage in decontamination work.