Contractor says government asked it to falsify report about waste at Moritomo school site

A contractor involved in a discounted sale of state land linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said it falsified a report regarding buried waste at the government’s request, which in turn led to the huge price drop, sources said Friday.

The construction firm that examined the waste buried at the Osaka land plot told prosecutors that it falsely stated — to comply with the demands of the state as well as the buyer, which has ties to Abe’s wife — that garbage existed deeper underground than in reality.

The prosecutors are probing the dubious 2016 deal on the suspicion of breach of trust by the Finance Ministry, which manages state properties.

The land was sold to the school operator Moritomo Gakuen at roughly 14 percent of its appraised value after costs for removing the buried waste were subtracted. The operator planned to open an elementary school there, with first lady Akie Abe initially named its honorary principal.

Government officials are suspected of having dramatically reduced the land price in light of Akie Abe’s role in the project. She withdrew from the honorary post after the scandal came to light in February last year.

The revelation about the exaggerated waste claims could erode the validity of the massive discount and serve as fresh ammunition for opposition parties to grill Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso, who has been under pressure to step down after the ministry admitted earlier this week to altering documents related to the sale.

The 8,770-sq.-meter plot was sold in June 2016 for ¥134 million ($1.26 million), far below its appraised value of ¥956 million.

The construction company told prosecutors that the depth of the buried waste was 3 meters — as confirmed by its late March 2016 inspection — but that it was requested by the state and Moritomo to change the depth to 3.8 meters, according to the sources.

In November last year, the Board of Audit concluded that there was an “insufficient” basis for the land discount, as there were no materials proving the 3.8 meter depth and the Finance Ministry’s local bureau and other officials had not made their own measurements.

But one source called the plot of land worthless, claiming that it “contained toxic substances and waste.” Even if the price had been calculated based on the real depth, the same discount could have been given, the source said.

On Friday, the Diet returned to normal after opposition forces ended their boycott over the scandal. The ruling and opposition camps have agreed to work toward summoning former National Tax Agency head Nobuhisa Sagawa to the Diet, who is alleged to have made false remarks before lawmakers while serving as chief of the ministry’s Financial Bureau in charge of the land deal.

The opposition is seeking to question Sagawa, who resigned last week amid the growing scandal, about the development and motives for the document falsification.

Aso maintains that the Finance Ministry documents were altered by officials of the bureau so that they would be consistent with Sagawa’s statements in the Diet.