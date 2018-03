This spring’s first bloom of the popular Somei-Yoshino variety of cherry tree was reported on Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said.

The bloom was confirmed in the city of Kochi, four days earlier than usual and 14 days earlier than last year, a local unit of the agency said, adding that higher-than-average temperatures since late February are believed to have contributed to the early efflorescence.

Full bloom is expected in the city in about a week.