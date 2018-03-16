Survey finds some Japanese schools do not fully understand what constitutes bullying under the law

Some elementary, junior high and high schools have not identified all the problems that should be regarded as bullying cases under the legal definition, a survey by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Friday.

According to the survey, conducted on 249 schools between December 2016 and March 2017, 45 cases at 32 schools were considered to fit the legal definition of bullying, yet the schools handled them as mere squabbles.

Worried that bullying cases are not being fully recognized, the internal affairs ministry advised the education ministry to take corrective measures.

In one of the 45 cases, an elementary school student’s underwear was pulled down by several students. Although the student was mentally scarred by the experience, the school did not handle it as a case of bullying.

The law on the promotion of measures to prevent bullying in schools stipulates that if a victim feels mental or physical pain from acts by the perpetrator, the incident should be recognized as a bullying case.

The law adopts a wide definition of bullying in order to enable schools to understand cases before they lead to situations such as suicide or refusal to attend school.

But the survey found that 59 of the 249 schools have additional criteria, other than the legal definition, for recognizing bullying cases, such as whether the act was committed continuously or involved a group of perpetrators.

On reasons for using the more restrictive standards, one school said that acknowledging bullying cases can create anxiety among students and guardians. Another said that if problems that were resolved quickly are counted as bullying, the total will be a substantial number.

An official of the education ministry’s Student Affairs Division said the ministry takes the internal affairs ministry’s advisory seriously and will seek to make sure that all schools are aware of it.