Opposition parties raise questions about suspected altering of document in Kake vet school scandal

Opposition parties have pointed to the possible altering of a document related to plans to establish a new veterinary medicine department at a university run by Kotaro Kake, a close friend of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

At a meeting in the Diet on Thursday, the six opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, asked whether the Cabinet Office instructed the government of Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, to alter the document. The Cabinet Office denied the allegation.

The Kake Educational Institution plans to set up the department under a state-sponsored deregulation program in Imabari. The document in question is a report created by the Imabari Municipal Government on June 8, 2015, regarding its participation in a working group related to the special deregulation program.

The suspected tampering was first reported by a weekly magazine.

The local government twice disclosed the document at the request of citizens, first in December 2016 and again August 2017. The version released in December 2016 included 2½ pages of discussions that were mostly blacked out, while the one released in August 2017 had only one page that was similarly redacted. The August 2017 disclosure came after the Diet discussed the alleged existence of education ministry documents suggesting that the Prime Minister’s Office signaled to the ministry that opening the school quickly was Abe’s “will.”

Opposition parties suspect that some parts of the original document inconvenient to the Abe administration may have been deleted.

At the meeting with the opposition side, the Cabinet Office said the central government did not order any changes to the report, adding that the Imabari government produced it for internal use.