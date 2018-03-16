Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, files for divorce, record indicates
Donald Trump, Jr. his wife, Vanessa, and their daughter, Kai, attend the White House senior staff swearing in at the White House last year in Washington. The wife filed for divorce on Thursday, in New York, according to several American media reports. | AFP-JIJI

AP

NEW YORK – Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, may be getting divorced.

A public court record filed Thursday in New York says Vanessa Trump is seeking an uncontested divorce from the president’s son. Details of the divorce complaint haven’t been made public.

The couple married in 2005 and have five children.

The Trump Organization hasn’t responded to an emailed request for comment.

Last month, Vanessa Trump opened a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous. A Massachusetts man later was charged with sending the threatening letter.

