LDP panel fails to form consensus over revision of war-renouncing Article 9

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s panel on constitutional revisions failed to reach a consensus Thursday over how the war-renouncing Article 9 should be revised, facing resistance from rank-and-file members calling for more radical revision than the ideas proposed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Those lawmakers included former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who has pledged to challenge Abe in the upcoming LDP presidential election in September.

The party leadership meanwhile avoided rushing to vote on Abe’s proposal on Thursday, apparently trying to avoid internal disputes as the government reels from a document-tampering scandal involving Osaka-based school Moritomo Gakuen.

“I don’t think it’s the time to leave the entire matter to (the party leadership) now. Few people think it is, too,” Ishiba told reporters after the meeting at the LDP’s headquarters in Tokyo.

“There still remain lots of questions to debate. Nobody has yet answered those questions in a responsible manner,” he maintained.

Hiroyuki Hosoda, chairman of the panel, told reporters the panel will arrange another meeting with rank-and-file members soon.

During Thursday’s meeting, the party leadership for the first time showed party members seven different draft proposals for revising Article 9 of the Constitution.

Among them is Abe’s proposal to add sentences that would allow Japan to maintain “the minimum necessary armed organization” required for self-defense, despite Article 9. That proposal would keep all the current wordings of Article 9 intact.

According to Abe, the addition would only formalize the SDF’s legal status and would not change any of various legal restrictions imposed on the SDF’s military operations.

But Ishiba and other lawmakers have argued that the second paragraph of Article 9 — which reads “land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained” — should be deleted.

Doing so would allow Japan to fully exercise the right of collective self-defense as defined by the Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, or the right to attack a third country that was assaulting an ally nation, according to a briefing paper distributed to attendants during Thursday’s meeting.

Another of the seven proposals would maintain the second paragraph but also add a sentence saying that Japan would not be prevented from “using the right of self-defense,” according the paper.

But the meaning of “the right of self-defense” has not yet been clarified and, unlike Abe’s proposal, this approach could also be interpreted to allow Japan to fully use of the right of collective self-defense, according to senior LDP members who briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Article 51 of the United Nations Charters allows all member states to exercise the right of collective self-defense, but Japan’s government had long argued the county was not allowed to use the right at all because of Article 9.

But in July 2014 Abe declared a change to the government’s interpretation of the article, and in Sept. 2015 enacted related security laws.

According to Abe’s new interpretation, Japan can now use the right if the country’s “survival” is at stake and the fundamental rights of Japanese people are threatened. In other words, even under Abe’s interpretation Japan would not be allowed to use the right if it was mainly to defend an ally country — currently presumed to be the United States, Japan’s only official military ally.

For a long time Abe’s advocacy for radical revision of Article 9, has been well-known, as has that of Ishiba. Abe often argues that the war-renouncing article was “imposed” on Japan by the U.S. following this nation’s surrender to end World War II.

But Abe is seen to have backed away from this position, and in May proposed that the article should be revised just to formalize the legal status of the SDF.

Abe has emphasized that the LDP should propose a constitutional revision that is likely to be endorsed by voters in a national referendum. Opinion polls have shown that a majority of voters already believe the SDF is constitutional, but many at the same time appear reluctant to do anything that could change the status of the organization.