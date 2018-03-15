Fears of U.S.-China trade war push dollar down to ¥106 level in Tokyo

The dollar weakened to around ¥106 in Tokyo trading Thursday, weighed down by fears about a global trade war erupting as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump pursues protectionist policies.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.08-09, down from ¥106.59-60 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.2369-2369, down from $1.2388-2389, and at ¥131.22-23, down from ¥132.04-05.

The dollar briefly dropped below ¥106 as risk appetite was dampened by a news report Wednesday that the Trump administration is pressing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $100 billion, market sources said.

The dollar later bounced back thanks partly to a rebound in Japanese stock prices.

“Dollar demand from Japanese players remained strong,” an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading service said.

The greenback remains under downward pressure and may fall further, an official at a Japanese bank said.

The dollar is facing a downward bias due to concerns about a U.S.-China trade war, an official at a foreign-exchange brokerage house said.

“The focal point is whether the dollar can stay above a recent low of around ¥105.20,” a currency brokerage official said.