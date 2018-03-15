Hello Kitty bullet train to debut on Sanyo Line this summer
This image illustrates a Hello Kitty-themed pink and white bullet train set to debut on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line between Shin-Osaka and Hakata stations this summer. The schedule will be announced at a later date. | KYODO

West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) will launch a Hello Kitty-themed bullet train on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line this summer, the railway operator says.

A Kodama train featuring Sanrio Co.’s popular kitten character will consist of eight 500-series cars on the line that connects Osaka and Fukuoka.

Its design was inspired by Hello Kitty’s trademark red ribbon, which describes JR West’s desire to enhance ties between regions with shinkansen services in western Japan, the company said.

One of the train’s unique features will be the absence of passenger seats in car No. 1, which will be dedicated to sales of local specialties. Car No. 2 will have full Hello Kitty decorations.

