Nikkei edges up on buying as yen levels out

Stocks ended marginally higher Thursday, supported by purchases on declines.

After losing 190.81 points Wednesday, the 225-issue Nikkei average gained 26.66 points, or 0.12 percent, to end the day at 21,803.95 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 0.39 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,743.60. It fell 7.82 points the previous day.

The Nikkei average briefly gave up over 220 points in the morning with investor sentiment dampened by the dollar’s fall below ¥106, brokers said.

After recouping their losses thanks to buying on dips inspired by a halt in the yen’s strengthening, the key stock market yardsticks fluctuated narrowly around the previous day’s closing levels.

Stocks sank deep in the morning after U.S. equities lost further ground Wednesday amid growing concerns over intensified trade friction between the United States and China, said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of investment market research at SBI Securities Co.

Concerns over a U.S.-China trade war were fueled by a U.S. media report Wednesday that said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is pressing China to cut its trade surplus with his country by $100 billion, brokers said.

“Mainstay issues attracted purchases after being hit by selling in the morning,” Suzuki said of the Tokyo stock market’s afternoon rally.

The market was supported by buying by investors anticipating the Bank of Japan’s purchases of exchange-traded funds, Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co., pointed out.

Despite the gains in the key market gauges, falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,214 to 759 on the TSE’s first section, while 98 issues were unchanged.

Volume inched up to 1.17 billion shares, from 1.15 billion on Wednesday.

Kusuri no Aoki shot up 10.62 percent after the drug store chain on Wednesday reported a higher operating profit for the nine months ended last month, brokers said.

Other major winners included technology firm TDK and clothing retailer Fast Retailing.

By contrast, mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Sompo, and brokerage firm Nomura met with selling after their U.S. peers fared poorly in New York trading on Wednesday.

Construction machinery makers Komatsu and Hitachi Construction were also downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average climbed 30 points to close at 21,640.