FTC raids Amazon Japan over suspected antitrust violation

Amazon Japan said Thursday it had been raided by the Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of a possible antitrust violation.

An Amazon Japan spokesperson said it was fully cooperating with the FTC but declined to elaborate or comment on details about the suspected violations outlined earlier in local media reports.

Citing sources related to the matter, Kyodo News said Thursday the online retailer is suspected of asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on Amazon Japan.

Reports have surfaced mentioning that the firm may have demanded suppliers pay a “collaboration fee,” measured as a percentage of a product’s selling price.

Amazon Japan has been under regulatory scrutiny before. In a previous antitrust probe, the FTC found the firm had required suppliers selling products on multiple platforms to list them on Amazon Japan at the same or a lower price.

Amazon Japan agreed to drop the practice and the regulators ended the probe last June.

The FTC declined to comment on the case.