U.K. awaits Putin’s next move as tensions mount over ex-spy’s nerve agent poisoning

Britons have steeled themselves for President Vladimir Putin’s reaction after Prime Minister Theresa May threw out 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation for the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter on U.K. soil.

Russia is likely to, at the very least, expel a similar number of British diplomats. A statement from the country’s Foreign Ministry suggested it would go further.

“By investigating this incident in a unilateral, non-transparent way, the British government is again seeking to launch a groundless anti-Russian campaign,” it said. “Needless to say, our response measures will not be long in coming.”

May told Parliament Wednesday that the U.K. will also move to freeze Russian state assets in response to what she called an “unlawful use of force” involving a weapons-grade nerve agent. More steps will be taken in secret, she said, a hint that Britain could launch cyberattacks on Kremlin interests. Other wide-ranging responses, such as financial sanctions or preventing Russian banks from using the SWIFT international payments messaging system, require multilateral support and time.

The crisis is a test for May’s authority at a critical time in the country’s history. As she navigates the U.K.’s exit from the European Union, May is trying to maintain close security ties with the bloc while also preserving British influence around the world. The degree of support from her international counterparts will be a sign how they value relations with the U.K.

In the past days, she’s sought support from international allies and has spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley blistered Russia on Wednesday at the U.N. Security Council, saying the U.S. “believes Russia is responsible for the attack.” She cast the UN’s response to the attack as a “defining moment — the credibility of this Council will not survive if we fail to hold Russia accountable.”

Later in the day, the White House said in a statement that the U.S. shares the U.K.’s “assessment that Russia is responsible for the reckless nerve agent attack on a British citizen and his daughter” and so viewed the diplomats’ expulsion “as a just response.”

Yet, it remains to be seen if words of support from Britain’s allies will translate into multilateral action. May will find out in the days and weeks ahead if when it comes to security matters the EU will have the U.K.’s back or if the country is on its own as it pushes ahead with Brexit.

At home, the confrontation with Russia serves as a backdrop to what will be a major speech by Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson, where he’s expected to outline how the U.K. must modernize its military in the face of growing threats.

The situation has also created problems for Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, after his spokesman questioned whether Russia was behind the attack. Corbyn himself didn’t offer a view on Russia’s culpability when he addressed Parliament, reviving tensions with his own lawmakers. They were greeted with loud cheers from the governing Conservatives as they stood to offer May their support.

The first use of a nerve agent on European soil since World War II is a direct challenge to the Western alliance, days before elections are almost certain to give Putin a fourth term as president. Russia refused to recognize May’s deadline of midnight Tuesday to provide an explanation for the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in southwest England. The pair remain in a critical condition.

“They have treated the use of a military-grade nerve agent in Europe with sarcasm, contempt and defiance,” May said. “There is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian state was culpable.”

She gave the 23 officials one week’s notice to leave the U.K. The expulsion of “undeclared intelligence officers” based in London would “dismantle the Russian espionage network in the U.K.,” she added.

Other steps May announced include new powers for security services to detain individuals suspected of “hostile state activity” at the British border, with further measures considered to stop foreign agents operating in the U.K., and increased checks on private flights, customs and freight.

May said the U.K. may freeze Russian state assets “wherever we have the evidence that they may be used to threaten the life or property of U.K. nationals or residents.”

Police will target “serious criminals and corrupt elites,” May said: “There is no place for these people — or their money — in our country.”

This was the closest May came to threatening the wealth of London-based oligarchs — some of whom are Putin’s enemies while others are close to him.