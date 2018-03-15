In move seen paving way for redress, Japan to hold national survey on historical forced sterilizations

The Japanese government is planning to carry out a nationwide survey into forced sterilization operations ordered under a now-defunct eugenics law amid renewed scrutiny of the practice, sources said Wednesday.

The results of the survey, which the government had until now been reluctant to carry out, could lay the groundwork for possible compensation for those affected.

Several people subjected to the procedure under the 1948 eugenic protection law are already moving to seek compensation in lawsuits around the country.

The law, which was in effect until 1996, authorized the sterilization of people with intellectual disabilities, mental illness or hereditary disorders in order to prevent births of “inferior” offspring.

A working team on the issue set up by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito will ask the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to carry out the survey, and the ministry plans to accept the request, the sources said.

According to the ministry, about 25,000 people underwent sterilization operations under the old law, with about 16,500 of them forcibly subjected to the operations without their consent.

But the identities of these people have been difficult to confirm because very few documents remain listing their names.

According to data compiled by Kyodo News, named records have been found for just 3,596 people across 27 of Japan’s 47 prefectures.

The government plans to work with each prefecture to collect records from the authorities that performed the operations, the sources said.

It will analyze the records and figure out what kinds of data remain on the practice, and will look into other ways to determine the identities of affected individuals.

The move follows a call for a survey by a cross-partisan group of lawmakers set up earlier this month to address the sterilization issue, as well as by the deputy governor of Hokkaido, who told the health ministry last month that surveys at the municipal level can only go so far.

Some regional assemblies are also preparing to adopt resolutions calling for the central government to compensate those affected.

A woman in her 60s from Miyagi Prefecture, who says she was forcibly sterilized as a teenager, filed the first compensation claim against the government in January, seeking ¥11 million ($103,000) in damages.

The trial’s first session is set for March 28 at the Sendai District Court.

The eugenics protection law was replaced in 1996 with the maternal protection law, which governs abortions.

In 2016, the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women recommended that Japan adopt “specific measures aimed at providing all victims of forced sterilizations with assistance to access legal remedies and provide them with compensation and rehabilitative services.”