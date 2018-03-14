Man arrested after stabbing officials at Kanazawa city hall

A 33-year-old man in possession of knives was arrested Wednesday after stabbing four officials at Kanazawa city hall in Ishikawa Prefecture, police said.

Junichi Takahata was apprehended on the seventh floor of the city office after stabbing male and female employees in their 50s and 60s on the third floor and fifth floor shortly after 3 p.m.

The four officials sustained serious injuries but none of their conditions is life-threatening, according to the police.

Since there is a service window for citizens on the third floor of the building, people were able to go in and out freely, but no other people inside the building were injured in the attack, the police said.