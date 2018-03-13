Porn star Stormy Daniels offers to pay back hush money in order to reveal Trump affair

A pornographic film actress who is seeking to publicly reveal the details of her affair with President Donald Trump offered to return a settlement payment in exchange for releasing her from confidentiality obligations.

A lawyer for the actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sent a letter on Monday to attorneys for Trump proposing to wire $130,000 by March 16. In exchange, she would be permitted to “speak openly and freely about her prior relationship with the President and the attempts to silence her,” and use any text messages, photos, videos or other materials in her possession.

“This is a fair proposal that will allow the American people to learn the truth if it is accepted by the president,” and Trump’s lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, Clifford’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, said in a statement.

Among the conditions are that neither Trump nor the group Cohen used to pay Clifford “shall take any action, legal or otherwise, aimed at preventing Ms. Clifford’s recent interview with Anderson Cooper of ’60 Minutes’ from airing publicly.”

Avenatti gave Trump and his attorneys one day to respond to the offer. Cohen didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. CBS spokesman Kevin Tedesco had no comment.