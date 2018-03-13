Education chief Betsy DeVos gets cold shoulder from White House after uncomfortable TV interviews

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is getting less than a ringing endorsement from the White House after uncomfortable television interviews raised questions about her commitment to help underperforming schools and support for President Donald Trump’s school safety proposal.

Asked about Devos, White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the focus is on Trump’s plan, “not one or two interviews.”

In a “60 Minutes” interview, DeVos said that she had not visited any underperforming schools during her tenure as secretary. And she tells NBC’s “Today” that “everything is on the table” on school safety even though the White House plan doesn’t raise the minimum age for gun purchases

DeVos defended her remarks on Twitter, and spokeswoman Liz Hill says the secretary’s focus is on promoting successful innovation in schools.