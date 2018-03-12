‘Free boobs’ stunt in Shibuya gets YouTuber trio in hot water

Police referred a 16-year-old high school student to prosecutors on Monday after spotting her soliciting passers-by to feel her breasts by holding up a sign saying “free boobs” in busy Hachiko square in Shibuya while her YouTuber friends filmed her.

The student from Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, allegedly dressed up as a bunny girl and allowed some 20 men and women to touch her breasts for just over 10 minutes at the famous Tokyo meeting spot on Jan. 28, police said.

An 18-year-old male high school student from Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, and a 23-year-old man from Mitaka, western Tokyo, were also referred to prosecutors for filming the event.

The three YouTube buddies said they wanted to increase traffic to their YouTube account to gain advertising revenue, according to the police. The videos at the center of the stunt have not been uploaded.

The three are charged with breaking a Tokyo ordinance forbidding indecent acts by allegedly calling out, “These are all-you-can-touch boobs” and allowing passers-by to fondle her at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, the police said.