Power outage halts Tokaido Shinkansen Line second time in five days

The Tokaido Shinkansen Line was suspended between Shizuoka and Hamamatsu stations on Sunday afternoon by a power failure in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The outage occurred at around 4:10 p.m., forcing 191 trains to run behind schedule by nearly 2½ hours in some cases, affecting about 200,000 people, according to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai).

Full operations resumed two hours later, JR Tokai said.

The railway is investigating the cause of the power loss, which followed one on Wednesday between Shin-Yokohama and Shin-Fuji stations on the same line that caused delays of up to 26 minutes.