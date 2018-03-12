Finance Ministry comes clean on altering Moritomo land sale documents, officials say

The Finance Ministry on Monday admitted to altering records of a state-owned land sale at the center of favoritism allegations against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a Liberal Democratic Party executive said, dealing a heavy blow to the Abe administration more than a year after the allegations first surfaced.

The senior Liberal Democratic Party member said 14 of the original documents were rewritten by the ministry after the revelation of the scandal in February last year.

A senior government official said the name of Abe’s wife, Akie, appeared in the original documents but was deleted.

The ministry plans to tell the Diet later Monday that it has found several instances where content present in the original versions of the documents was removed later, government sources have said.

The admission of the allegations reported earlier this month by a major daily newspaper is likely to cause further damage to Abe, who could become the country’s longest-serving prime minister by winning his party’s leadership race in September. The admission is also likely to fuel calls for Finance Minister Taro Aso to resign.

The scandal over the heavily discounted sale of land in Osaka Prefecture to Moritomo Gakuen, a school operator with ties to Abe’s wife, contributed to a decline in his support rate last year before the doctoring allegations reignited the issue this month.

The ministry will consider disciplining officials involved in the land sale, both at the ministry’s headquarters in Tokyo and its Kinki bureau, which covers the Osaka region, the sources said.

In addition to stoking opposition parties’ accusations of a cover-up by the Abe administration, the ministry’s admission could strengthen calls even within the ruling coalition for Abe and Aso to be held to account.

Senior members of opposition parties called for Abe and even the entire Cabinet to resign over the admission.

“Even if Aso resigns to take the blame, that won’t be enough for the public. The Abe Cabinet should resign en masse,” a member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) said.

“This issue won’t end until Abe and Aso take responsibility,” a leading member of the smaller opposition Kibo no To (Party of Hope) said.

Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary-general of the CDP, hinted that the party would seek punishments for those responsible at the highest levels.

“It won’t be over just by getting bureaucrats to take the blame,” Fukuyama said.

The latest twist in the land sale scandal saw the former head of the ministry’s Financial Bureau, who had come under fire for allegedly making false remarks about the sale to the Diet last year, resign on Friday from his subsequent job as head of the National Tax Agency.

According to the sources, the records in question include a memo attached to documents describing the deal reached in June 2016 to sell the land to Moritomo Gakuen.

The original document described the transaction between the ministry and the school operator as “exceptional,” but this word was missing in the version made available to Diet members during debate about the scandal last year.

The sources said the ministry has not yet determined all the details about when or why the alterations were made and who was involved, and will continue its internal investigation.

Osaka prosecutors are investigating officials from the ministry’s Kinki bureau on suspicion that they oversaw the discarding of land sale negotiation records that should have been retained.

Prosecutors are apparently looking into when and why the documents were falsified.