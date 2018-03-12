Mexico says crude explosive caused resort ferry blast but rules out terrorism or organized crime
Acting Attorney General Alberto Elias Beltran speaks about the blast that injured more than two dozen in February in the Mexican resort town of Playa del Carmen, during a news conference at the Attorney General building in Mexico City Sunday. | REUTERS

MEXICO CITY – Mexican authorities say a rudimentary or homemade explosive device was responsible for a tourist ferry blast that injured 26 people Feb. 21 in the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen.

But Deputy Attorney General Arturo Elias Beltran said Sunday at a news conference that terrorism and organized crime have been “ruled out.”

Federal prosecutors say there is no motivation for a terrorist group to have carried out an attack. They also believe criminal gangs would not have done it, knowing it would draw unwanted attention and increased security.

Prosecutors said testing on the remnants of the device indicated it was a “rudimentary artifact” similar to one that an unidentified person brought to a naval station on Cozumel island two days earlier.

Authorities are pursuing multiple lines of investigation.

