Macedonia marks 75th anniversary of deportation of Jews bound for Nazi death camp
People lay flowers on railway tracks during a commemoration for the victims of the Holocaust, at the railway station in Bitola, southern Macedonia, on Sunday. Thousands of people have joined a march in Bitola, commemorating 75 years of deportation and destruction of almost entire country's Jewish community in the Nazi extermination camp of Treblinka during World War II. | AP

BITOLA, MACEDONIA – Thousands of people have marched in southern Macedonia to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the deportation and eventual death of almost the country’s entire Jewish population.

Public officials, civic group representatives and relatives of former Macedonian Jews came from Israel, Latin America and the United States to attend the event in the town of Bitola.

Macedonia was a province of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia when it was occupied by Germany’s Bulgarian allies during World War II. More than 7,000 Jews from the cities of Skopje, Bitola and Stip were confined to ghettos in March 1943 before being deported to the Nazi death camp in German-occupied Treblinka, Poland.

Ninety-eight percent of Macedonia’s Jews perished there.

People lay flowers on railway tracks during a commemoration for the victims of the Holocaust, at the railway station in Bitola, southern Macedonia, on Sunday. Thousands of people have joined a march in Bitola, commemorating 75 years of deportation and destruction of almost entire country's Jewish community in the Nazi extermination camp of Treblinka during World War II. | AP A Rabbi performs Kaddish at a memorial for the victims of the Holocaust at the Jewish cemetery in southern Macedonia's town of Bitola Sunday. | AP A Jew puts his arms on a freight car during a commemoration for the victims of the Holocaust at the railway station in Bitola, southern Macedonia, on Sunday. | AP Jews look for their familie's tombs during a memorial for the victims of the Holocaust at the Jewish cemetery in southern Macedonia's town of Bitola Sunday. | AP

