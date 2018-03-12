Democrat seeks coal-country help in Pennsylvania House poll seen as key test of Trump support

Democrat Conor Lamb is going to Pennsylvania’s coal country for help in the first congressional election of 2018, widely viewed as a key test of support for President Donald Trump and Republicans ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Lamb told those inside a packed fairgrounds building Sunday that he won’t forget the union members who are supporting him in the final days of southwestern Pennsylvania’s special House election.

Trump has visited the district twice to help Republican Rick Saccone. Polls suggest the race is a toss-up ahead of Tuesday’s election in a district Trump easily won in 2016.

There have been several elections since Trump’s 2016 victory, but none has tested the loyalty of the white working-class voters who fueled his winning coalition across the industrial Midwest more than this one.