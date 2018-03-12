Immigration of thousands of Ethiopians in doubt ahead of Israeli budget vote
Immigration of thousands of Ethiopians in doubt ahead of Israeli budget vote

JERUSALEM – A vote by Israel’s government to approve the immigration of thousands of Ethiopians did not occur Sunday, a government official said, casting doubt on an attempt to reunite hundreds of families split between the two countries.

The families need the Cabinet to agree to fund the immigration of 8,000 Ethiopians before parliament votes on the national budget, expected this week. Israel doesn’t consider the Ethiopians Jewish, which is why they need government approval to immigrate.

The official said the government discussed the issue but didn’t vote on it. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss Cabinet deliberations.

Alisa Bodner, an activist with a group pushing for the immigration, said that “as of now, the issue of Ethiopian immigration is not in the budget.” She said the issue was delayed to another meeting, but it was not clear whether it could still be included in the 2019 budget.

The families see the issue as part of an inconsistent and discriminatory immigration policy and they and their supporters plan to protest outside parliament Monday.

Snteayw Girmaw holds a photo of her sister, Zemenech Bililin, wearing an Israeli military uniform, during a solidarity event at the synagogue in Addis Ababa Feb. 28. Zemenech Bililin has not seen her sisters in more than a decade, since she immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia with part of her family. Now a 19-year-old infantry soldier in Israel's military, Bililin says she is outraged that she is fulfilling her duties as a citizen but that the state is shirking its responsibility to bring her relatives to Israel. | AP

