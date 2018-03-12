Pope visits Rome charity that works for peace and aids Syrian refugees
People hold a banner that reads: 'Humanitarian corridors' as they wait to see Pope Francis after his meeting with the Community of Sant'Egidio, to mark the 50th anniversary of foundation, at Santa Maria in Trastevere basilica in Rome Sunday. | REUTERS

AP

ROME – Pope Francis is visiting a Catholic organization that has mediated peace accords in Africa and helps Syrian refugees to reach Italy safely.

Francis arrived Sunday afternoon at the Sant’Egidio Community in Rome, a short drive from the Vatican, and greeted well-wishers standing in heavy rain. He then entered the ancient Santa Maria in Trastevere basilica, which the lay organization has used to shelter homeless people on cold nights.

In the early 1990s, the Sant’Egidio Community, which has an extensive network of volunteers, helped broker a peace deal to end fighting in Mozambique.

More recently, it has taken to heart the pope’s urging to assist refugees and arranged for airplane flights to bring Syria war refugees on “humanitarian corridors” to Italy.

People hold a banner that reads: 'Humanitarian corridors' as they wait to see Pope Francis after his meeting with the Community of Sant'Egidio, to mark the 50th anniversary of foundation, at Santa Maria in Trastevere basilica in Rome Sunday. | REUTERS Pope Francis meets with Andrea Riccardi, founder of the catholic charity Sant'Egidio community, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its foundation, inside Santa Maria in Trastevere basilica, in Rome Sunday. | AP

