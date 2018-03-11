Incumbent Tanimoto wins seventh term in Ishikawa Prefecture’s gubernatorial election

Ishikawa Gov. Masanori Tanimoto won Sunday’s gubernatorial election in Ishikawa Prefecture, securing his seventh term, the biggest number of terms to be ever served by governors currently serving in Japan.

The voter turnout was 39.07 percent, a record low.

Incumbent Tanimoto, 72, defeated challenger Emi Kokura, a 65-year-old former labor union worker.

Tanimoto who has been in office for 24 years, sought voter support by pressing the need to build infrastructure such as completing the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line that links Tokyo to Ishikawa and other areas on the Sea of Japan coast.

Endorsed by the Social Democratic Party, Tanimoto enjoyed support across party lines. Kokura received the backing of the Japanese Communist Party.