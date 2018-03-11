Japan asks Trump for tariff exemption but gets no answer

Trade minister Hiroshige Seko said Saturday that he has asked that Japan be exempted from U.S. President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.

“Japanese exports of steel and aluminum have no impact on U.S. national security, and contribute greatly to U.S. employment and economic growth,” Seko said at a news conference after meeting in Brussels with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

He said Lighthizer did not give a specific answer to the request but explained the timeline and procedures for the tariffs.

Seko said he also conveyed Japan’s concerns that the tariffs could take a toll on the multilateral trade system and disrupt the world’s steel and aluminum markets.

He also held a separate meeting with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, telling her the European Union should think carefully about engaging in a tit-for-tat tariff battle with the United States.

“Taking retaliatory measures won’t work in the interest of any country,” he said at the news conference.

Senior EU officials including Malmstrom have said the union might take retaliatory action against the United States. Trump, in turn, has threatened to impose a tax on European cars if tariffs are raised on American goods.

Seko said the European Union should “act calmly and not lose sight of the big picture.” He called for dialogue based on the rules of the World Trade Organization to avoid a descent into a trade war.

In Twitter posts Saturday, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with America’s trade deficits with both Japan and the European Union, though he didn’t specifically refer to its steel trade with Japan.

“Spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, who is very enthusiastic about talks with North Korea. Also discussing opening up Japan to much better trade with the U.S. Currently have a massive $100 Billion Trade Deficit. Not fair or sustainable. It will all work out!” Trump tweeted, making a likely reference to their phone talks last week.

“The European Union, wonderful countries who treat the U.S. very badly on trade, are complaining about the tariffs on steel and aluminum. If they drop their horrific barriers and tariffs on U.S. products going in, we will likewise drop ours,” Trump wrote.

In Brussels, the officials also held a trilateral meeting. On the basis of that meeting, Seko said they were considering jointly filing a WTO suit against a third country’s measures distorting trade.

A U.S. Commerce Department report released in February said the quantities and circumstances of steel and aluminum imports “threaten to impair the national security,” citing excessive imports and global production overcapacity driven partly by Chinese government subsidies.

The new tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports applied to all trading partners except Canada and Mexico when Trump signed off on them Thursday.

Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull agreed Friday that Australia will also be given an exemption, although the details are yet to be worked out.

Trump also agreed in a phone call with Argentine President Mauricio Macri to consider Argentina’s request for an exemption, the Argentine government said.