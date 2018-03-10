Japan and Jordan agree to advance Mideast ‘peace corridor’

Japan and Jordan have affirmed they will keep working on a four-way development project intended to create a path toward peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Taro Kono and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi agreed over dinner in Tokyo on Friday that promoting the so-called Corridor for Peace and Prosperity, established in 2006, is more meaningful now than ever, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The Middle East region continues to be in a complicated situation, but Jordan is the cornerstone of regional stability,” Kono said ahead of the dinner.

Kono and Safadi also affirmed their support for a two-state solution to bringing peace to the Middle East, the ministry said.