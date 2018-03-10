Life in Japan can be exhausting

A couple of interesting figures we stumbled across online last week:

66.1%: The percentage of people in a survey conducted by MyVoice Communications who reported to be chronically fatigued. About 80 percent of women between the ages of 10 and 40 said they felt fatigued in some manner. Of those who said they felt fatigued, 27.9 percent claimed physical exhaustion, 26.2 percent reported mental fatigue and 35.4 percent felt both.

14.5%: The percentage of people in another MyVoice Communications survey who use smartphones to make regular payments, principally at convenience stores and supermarkets.