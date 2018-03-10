Switzerland, Beijing or the DMZ? Search on for Kim-Trump summit site

Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev chose Reykjavik. Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin huddled at Yalta on the Crimean Peninsula. Dwight Eisenhower and Soviet leader Nikita Khruschev will always have Paris.

So where should President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meet up for the first face-to-face talks between a U.S. president and North Korean leader?

The question crackled through diplomatic circles Friday. It is not clear what location is suitable for leaders who have sniped at each other in nerve-rattling exchanges about nuclear war.

“It’s all about optics, from their first handshake,” said Lisa Collins, a Korea scholar and fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “There are 70 years of historical baggage between the two countries … so to have the meeting in a place that’s a safe location and one that doesn’t overly highlight the differences between the two countries would probably be the best.”

Trump, a former reality TV star, understands well the value of “optics.” But symbolism, security and practicality also come into play. Holding talks in either the U.S. or North Korea seem unlikely. Traveling to North Korea risks conferring legitimacy on Kim and his country.

As for Kim, except for schooling in Switzerland and perhaps some vacations during that time, it is not clear that he has left North Korea. So Mar-a-Lago, the president’s Florida estate, which was good enough for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping, probably won’t do.

More likely is the no-man’s-land of Peace Village in the DMZ’s Panmunjom. A building there has a line through the middle that marks the border. Theoretically, Kim could shake Trump’s hand by reaching over the line without ever setting foot outside North Korea. And Trump has been wanting to visit the DMZ, anyway. A shrouded-in-secrecy stop there during his tour of Asia last year was scrubbed due to bad weather.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has offered to help, given that his nation has an embassy in Pyongyang.

History offers some lessons in bilateral summitry.

Sometimes, talks fail. Reagan and Gorbachev’s hastily arranged arms reduction talks in 1986 failed to produce a deal, but did result in iconic photos of the two leaders smiling together in the final years of the Cold War.

Other times, they blow up. “Peaceful coexistence” was the goal of a summit in Paris between Khrushchev and Eisenhower. The talks were tense over the Soviet downing of a U-2 plane in 1960 that Eisenhower was forced to admit had been spying on Russia. The Russian leader stalked out of the meeting.

It is good to have a backup venue. What were to be talks in 1989 between President George Bush and Gorbachev aboard a ship near Malta turned into the “seasick summit” when waves over 2 meters high forced the leaders to cancel some meetings.