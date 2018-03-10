Nursing care abuse targeting seniors climbs 11% to new record

A record of 452 cases of nursing home abuse involving the elderly were reported in fiscal 2016, rising 10.8 percent from the previous year and completing a decade-long climb, according to a welfare ministry survey.

In the year ended March 2017, there were 16,836 recognized cases of seniors 65 or older being abused at home or in care facilities, including special elderly nursing homes, the survey said. That’s 2.8 percent more than the previous year and another record high.

The growing elderly population and increased social interest in related abuses has led to growth in consultations with authorities and abuse reports, the ministry said.

According to the survey results, released Friday, 16,384 of the cases involved abuse by family members. Of the total, 25 were fatal and caused by domestic abuse.

In abuse cases linked to care staff, problems related to education, knowledge and care skills were cited by 66.9 percent of employees, followed by stress and emotional control issues, cited by 24.1 percent.

In cases linked to domestic abuse, sons accounted for 40.5 percent of the victimizers, followed by husbands at 21.5 percent and daughters at 17 percent. Of the abusers, 27.4 percent of the cases were attributed to fatigued family members or caregiving stress, followed by their own disabilities and illnesses, at 21.3 percent.