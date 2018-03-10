U.S. seeks ‘concrete actions’ from North Korea before talks

The White House appeared to attach conditions on Friday to any meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, when press secretary Sarah Sanders Huckabee told a televised news conference that Pyongyang must first take unspecified “concrete and verifiable actions.”

“We’re not going to have this meeting take place until we see concrete actions that match the words and the rhetoric of North Korea,” Sanders said.

She said that the North Koreans had “promised to denuclearize, they have promised to stop nuclear and missile testing, and they’ve recognized that we’re going to continue in our military exercises.” But Sanders did not clarify what precise steps the Kim regime would need to take for the talks to go ahead.

Asked about the possibility that the meeting may not happen, Sanders said “a lot of things are possible.”

“I won’t sit here and walk through every hypothetical that could exist in the world,” she said. “But I can tell you the president accepted that invitation on the basis that you have concrete and verifiable steps.”

Sanders’ remarks appeared to qualify earlier statements by South Korean and U.S. officials on Thursday who said that Trump had accepted the invitation to meet Kim.

A senior White House official said then that Trump and Kim would meet “in a matter of a couple of months,” although “the exact timing and place is still to be determined.”

South Korean National Security Council chief Chung Eui-yong, speaking Thursday at the White House, was even more specific, saying that Trump had told him the meeting would come “by May.”

Sanders claimed that, whatever the timeline, the Trump’s earlier agreement to meet Kim “didn’t happen overnight.”

“This ‘maximum pressure’ campaign and this process has been ongoing since the president took office,” Sanders said, referring to the Trump administration’s hard-line tack of heaping economic and diplomatic pressure on the North Korean regime.

“For first time in a long time the United States is actually having a conversation from a position of strength, not a position of weakness like the one that North Korea finds itself in due to the maximum pressure campaign.”

Sanders also dismissed reports that top officials at the White House, State Department and Pentagon had been caught off guard by Trump’s decision to meet Kim.

Asked if the approach had been haphazard, she said that the “appropriate individuals” were in the room when the decision was made.

“The secretary of state’s deputy was in room at the time these conversations went on, so its absurd to pretend like they weren’t part of this process and havent been part of this process all along,” Sanders said.

But Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is on a visit to African nations, appeared to be out of the loop Thursday, saying that although “talks about talks” might be possible with Pyongyang, denuclearization negotiations are likely a long way off.

On Friday, the top U.S. diplomat attempted to qualify these remarks saying that “talks” were not the same thing as “negotiations.”

“My comments have been that we’re — the conditions are not right for negotiations, but we’ve been saying for some time we are open to talks,” Tillerson said. “President Trump has said for some time that he was open to talks and he would willingly meet with Kim Jong Un when conditions were right and the time was right. And I think in the president’s judgment, that time has arrived now. … In my comments yesterday, I was indicating comments about negotiations, but we’ve been open for talks for some time.”

Tillerson said that the decision to engage Kim was “a decision the president took himself,” and that he had spoken to Trump early Friday on the issue.

“This is something that he’s had on his mind for quite some time, so it was not a surprise in any way, because I think this has long been something,” Tillerson said. “He’s expressed it openly before about his willingness to meet with Kim Jong Un.”

What had changed, Tillerson said, had not been Trump’s thinking, but rather Kim’s “strong desire for talks.”

“What changed was his posture in a fairly dramatic way that, in all honesty … came as a little bit of a surprise to us as well that he was so forward-leaning in his conversations with the delegation from South Korea,” he said.

About the timing of any meeting, Tillerson said settling on the date and location “will take some weeks before we get all that worked out.”

Trump had been briefed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s top security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, who had returned from meeting Kim in Pyongyang earlier in the week after securing a commitment from the North on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and a willingness from Kim to hold talks with the U.S. on how to approach that issue as well as the possible normalization of ties.