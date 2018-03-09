BIE team gives high marks to Osaka’s 2025 World Expo bid

A survey team of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions highly rated Osaka’s bid to host the 2025 World Exposition, the team’s head said Thursday.

At a news conference in the prefectural capital, team leader Choi Jai-chul said the group’s tentative view on Osaka’s plan is favorable and that the plan seems economically feasible thanks to a financial guarantee provided by the central government.

Choi also said that the infrastructure on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay set to serve as the venue for the exposition, is expected to be adequately prepared. The team visited Yumeshima in the morning.

Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui told reporters after meeting with the BIE team that they particularly wanted to know how specifically Osaka will help developing nations participate in the event.

The team will next visit Osaka’s rivals Ekaterinburg in Russia and Baku in Azerbaijan and report its survey findings to the BIE as early as May.