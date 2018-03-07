Japan to name its next era after February 2019 ceremony celebrating Emperor’s enthronement

The central government is planning to announce the name of the next era after a ceremony to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito’s enthronement on Feb. 24, 2019, government sources said.

The government is concerned that naming the new era before the anniversary ceremony could prematurely shift the spotlight from the Emperor to his successor, Crown Prince Naruhito.

The new era is scheduled to start on May 1, 2019, when the Crown Prince accedes to the throne following his father’s abdication a day earlier.

The government aims to release the name of the new era, which replaces the current Heisei, early enough to prevent confusion. It initially considered making the announcement this year, taking into account the needs of calendar-makers, but concerns have grown that releasing the name too early could also cause confusion.