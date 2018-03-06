North Korea hails ‘openhearted talk’ in unprecedented meeting with South Korean envoys

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday hailed his four-hour meeting a day earlier with South Korean envoys dispatched to Pyongyang to lay the foundation for talks with the U.S., but any discussion of the country’s denuclearization appeared conspicuously absent in early reports detailing his “openhearted talk.”

Kim, who wined and dined the South Korean delegation at his ruling party’s headquarters Monday, said it was his “firm will to vigorously advance” and “write a new history of national reunification” with Seoul, state media and the South’s presidential office said Tuesday.

“Hearing the intention of President Moon Jae-in for a summit from the special envoy of the south side, he exchanged views and made a satisfactory agreement,” the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported of the meeting.

It wasn’t immediately clear what agreement the report was referring to, but some observers said it might have been talking about a proposed Kim-Moon summit.

Kim invited Moon to Pyongyang for a leadership summit last month. The dramatic gesture was verbally delivered by Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, during a meeting a day after the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

While Moon has yet to officially accept the invitation, the KCNA report said Kim had given “the important instruction to the relevant field to rapidly take practical steps for it” and had received a personal letter from the South Korean leader. An unidentified South Korean official quoted by the Yonhap news agency also said the visit appeared “not to be disappointing,” indicating planning for a meeting could be in the works.

The South Korean delegation was dispatched to the North in hopes of encouraging Pyongyang and Washington to begin talks with one another. Tensions and fears of conflict on the Korean Peninsula have soared over the last year, prompted by bellicose insults and barbed threats between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Still, both North Korea and the United States have expressed a willingness to talk, though Trump has demanded the North “denuke” first and has made clear that all options, including military action, remain on the table. The North, which has vowed never to give up its nuclear deterrent in the face of U.S. “hostility,” says it will not sit down for talks under preconditions.

Moon has sought to bridge this gap, taking the dramatic step last week of urging the U.S. and North Korea to each cede some ground in an attempt to broker the talks.

The South Korean leader has also spearheaded the Olympic rapprochement that saw the North’s participation in the Pyeongchang Games and a thaw in inter-Korean ties.

Tuesday’s KCNA report said the Olympics had provided “a good atmosphere of reconciliation, unity and dialogue” between the North and South, it quoted Kim as telling the South Korean delegation.

In a statement, the Blue House said the meeting and dinner ran a marathon four-plus hours, indicating that exhaustive discussions may have taken place.

During the dinner, KCNA said Kim and the envoys spoke on a number of issues, although the word “denuclearization” was unsurprisingly absent from the report.

Kim, it said, “made an exchange of in-depth views on the issues for easing the acute military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and activating the versatile dialogue, contact, cooperation and exchange,” it said.

Moon’s national security director, Chung Eui-yong, who led the 10-member delegation, had said before his departure Monday that his team would deliver the South Korean president’s wish to bring about denuclearization of the peninsula, but it was not clear if the issue had been broached at the dinner or was discussed later Tuesday, when the delegation wrapped up its rare two-day trip to Pyongyang.

A longtime proponent of engagement, Moon has surprised critics by proving to be a pragmatist in his quest to secure talks. This was highlighted Tuesday, when the liberal leader noted the need to strengthen the combined defensive capabilities with the U.S. while also stressing the importance of dialogue.

“Peace is our survival and a necessary condition for our prosperity. However, without a strong military and robust national defense, we can neither make nor maintain peace,” Moon was quoted as saying by the South’s Yonhap news agency.

“We must talk with North Korea for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” he added. “But at the same time, we must focus all our energy on building capabilities that can counter North Korea and its missiles quickly and practically.”

Monday’s meeting marked the first time South Korean officials had met with the young North Korean leader in person since he took power after the death of his father, dictator Kim Jong Il, in late 2011. The delegation’s trip was the first known high-level visit by South Korean officials to the North in about a decade.

As North Korea becomes increasingly isolated, the meeting also provided Kim with a chance to look statesmanlike. Smiling for cameras from his country’s propaganda apparatus, photos released showed a beaming Kim, who is believed to be 34- to 36-years-old, dressed in a black Mao-style suit and clasping the hand of Chung.

The KCNA dispatch reflected the statesmanlike tone, noting that Kim had met the delegation by “shaking hands of the special envoy and his party one by one” and had “warmly welcomed them” for talks that took place in a “compatriotic and sincere atmosphere.”

Analysts said Kim was using the display to convey a growing sense of confidence and security in his position despite talk of war and crushing international sanctions.

“The optics of the meeting show a confident and smiling North Korean leader, but it also parallels President Moon’s willingness to meet with the North Korean delegations to Pyeongchang,” said John Nilsson-Wright, a North Korea expert at the Chatham House think tank in Britain.

“It demonstrates … at home and abroad that his political position is secure and he is prepared to take risks,” Nilsson-Wright said, adding that it also indicated that the discussions “are intended to be serious” and are “probably not merely a public relations exercise.”

Still, he added, Kim “may be partially rattled by the talk of military action emanating from D.C. and a fear of ever-increasing sanctions.”

Experts also cautioned that Kim’s presence at the meeting may not have only been for foreign consumption.

Hazel Smith, a professor at the Centre for Korean Studies at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), said the meeting shows that Kim’s decision to seek avenues for talks is “backed up at the highest level.”

“It doesn’t just indicate to the outside, it indicates to the inside, as well,” said Smith, the author of “North Korea: Markets and Military Rule.”

Smith said that while conflicts between factions exist in the risky environment of North Korean elites, “what Kim Jong Un’s presence does, is it indicates both a message to the small number of families that run the country and a message to the outside that this is a consensus approach from the top.”

Chung’s delegation returned to South Korea on Tuesday and is scheduled to fly to the U.S. to brief American officials there.

Japan, which has been alarmed by the North’s breakneck pace of development in its missile and nuclear programs and has been one of the most steadfast advocates of Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign, voiced confidence Tuesday that South Korea remains committed to the allied pressure push.

“Japan, the United States and South Korea are in close alignment with each other,” Kyodo News quoted Foreign Minister Taro Kono as saying following a Cabinet meeting.

“North Korea is desperately trying to use ‘smile diplomacy’ because sanctions are taking effect,” he said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, meanwhile, sounded a cautious note, saying that Tokyo will seek a briefing from Seoul about the results of the envoys’ trip to Pyongyang.

“When dealing with North Korea, including through this dispatch of envoys from South Korea, we should reflect fully on the lesson that past dialogue has not led to North Korea’s denuclearization,” Suga was quoted as telling a news conference.

Still, Suga said that the allies remained on the same page and committed to the pressure policy.

According to Nilsson-Wright, Washington must now walk a fine line as the groundwork is laid for talks aimed at ultimately ridding the peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Washington “must be very careful not to convey the impression that they accept North Korea as a de facto nuclear power, for fear of weakening anti-proliferation efforts regionally and globally, to avoid inflaming Japanese public opinion and antagonizing the (Shinzo) Abe administration, and to avoid sparking a competitive nuclear arms race in the region,” Nilsson-Wright said.

But the clock is ticking.

While the Winter Olympics — including the Paralympics that run March 9-18 — have provided a slim window of opportunity, a number of challenges loom after the games’ conclusion.

These include the issue of postponed joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises. Seoul and the Pentagon said last week that they will announce the time frame for the drills by the end of this month.

The North’s state-run media has slammed the prospect of resumed joint drills as “a vicious challenge to the entire Korean nation hoping for detente and durable peace on the Korean Peninsula” and has vowed to “resolutely counter them.”

North Korea has conducted a spate of test launches over the last year, including of a longer-range missile experts believe is capable of striking most of the U.S. It also unleashed its most powerful nuclear blast to date in September, in what it claimed was a test of a thermonuclear weapon. It has not carried out any nuclear or missile tests since late November.

However, in a worrying development, the North Korea-watching website 38 North reported Monday that satellite images taken last week indicated the country’s main nuclear Nyongbon reactor may be operating, potentially a sign that it had resumed production of plutonium, presumably for its nuclear weapons program.

The report said that steam plumes had been observed from the reactor in images taken Feb. 17 and 25 and that such vapor plumes had “generally been a useful indicator of reactor operations.”

No cooling water discharges had been spotted, meaning the plumes could be unrelated to reactor operations, but the discharge pipeline might have simply been extended into the nearby river in an attempt to disguise activity, the report said.

“The presence of ice melt on the river supports the conclusion that the reactor is indeed operating and that the outfall pipeline has been extended,” it said.