Ex-subordinate of arrested Taisei exec admits contractor helped rig maglev bids

Contracting giant Taisei Corp. was involved in rigging bids for work on the multitrillion-yen maglev project, a senior official admitted during questioning by prosecutors, investigative sources said Monday.

The official was a subordinate of former Taisei executive officer Takashi Okawa, 67, who was arrested Friday on antitrust charges but denied the allegation, the sources said.

Okawa, currently an adviser to Taisei, is suspected of conspiring with senior officials from industry rivals Kajima Corp., Obayashi Corp. and Shimizu Corp. around 2014 to 2015 to decide which of the four would win orders for building Shinagawa and Nagoya stations for the Chuo Shinkansen Line, which will use magnetically levitated trains to slash travel times between Tokyo and Osaka.

The line is being built by Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai). The first section will travel between Shinagawa Station in Tokyo and the station in Nagoya.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office found related technical documents from a rival firm on a computer server at Taisei. It is being viewed as evidence of information sharing among the four contractors, the sources said.

The senior officials involved are believed to have used the shared documents to instruct company staff to calculate bids that would help the intended bidders succeed, the sources said.

Okawa’s former subordinate told prosecutors during voluntary questioning that the information-sharing could have amounted to illegal collusion, they said.

Following his arrest, however, Okawa denied this suggestion but admitted he had exchanged related information with his three counterparts.

Another Taisei official is also believed to have denied the alleged bid-rigging, insisting the company’s bids were not decided in line with Okawa’s instructions, according to the sources.