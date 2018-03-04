2016 suicide of Nomura Real Estate worker said caused by overwork under discretionary labor system

A local labor standard office has concluded that the suicide of a worker in his 50s at Nomura Real Estate Development Co. in 2016 was caused by overwork, sources close to the matter said Sunday.

The employee had worked under a discretionary system that rewarded workers based on fixed overtime hours instead of actual hours worked.

The finding comes to light at a time when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s team has come under fire for its efforts to pass a flawed labor reform bill. The prime minister was forced to drop a plan to expand the discretionary labor system from the government bill on Thursday amid strong opposition sparked by a flawed ministry overwork survey it was based on.

The latest case of karȱshi (death by overwork) is likely to fuel criticism of the Abe government’s proposal to expand the discretionary labor system to more types of jobs.

According to the sources, the male worker at Nomura Real Estate Development committed suicide in September 2016. After his death, his family claimed worker’s compensation.

The local labor office found that the man’s overtime reached 180 hours in a month and concluded last December that his death was work-related.

After the company was found to have problematic working practices, the labor authorities asked its president to improve conditions.

Nomura Real Estate Development said it will scrap the discretionary labor system in April.